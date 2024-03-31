Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

ULST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

