Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

