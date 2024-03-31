Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 315,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

FBND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

