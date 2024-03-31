Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $1.21 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

BBY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,877. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.