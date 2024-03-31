Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,172.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

