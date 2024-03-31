59,683 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

