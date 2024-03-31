Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Trimmed by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. 368,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

