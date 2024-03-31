iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.