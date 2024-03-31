Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raises Dividend to $2.88 Per Share

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $138.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.