Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

