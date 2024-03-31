Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 10,004 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,100. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.29.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

