Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

