AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

