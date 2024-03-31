Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,515 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,417,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.