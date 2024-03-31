HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

