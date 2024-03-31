HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,342,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 2,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 964.9 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
HLFFF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.
About HelloFresh
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.