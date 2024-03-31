Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Grows By 44.7%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 29th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of CBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 144,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 80.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 44.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

