ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Up 47.9% in March

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 238,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.57. 352,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.