Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $149,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 195,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 55,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

