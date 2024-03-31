Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 409,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. 8,981,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

