Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 8,579 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

