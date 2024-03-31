Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 450 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.01. 750,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

