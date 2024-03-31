Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $717,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Autodesk stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.42. The stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

