Bank Hapoalim BM Has $755,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,692. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

