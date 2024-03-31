Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

