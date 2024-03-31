Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 900 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 70.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 239,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,701. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

