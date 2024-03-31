1,133 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

