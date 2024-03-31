Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 1,058,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

