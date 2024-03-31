JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 4th

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,801,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000.

