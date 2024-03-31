BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

