First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
First Pacific Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.