First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

