Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 285,393 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.53% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during trading hours on Friday. 136,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

