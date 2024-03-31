285,393 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,545 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

