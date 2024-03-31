Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

Shares of Genting Singapore stock remained flat at $33.73 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

