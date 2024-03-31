Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,223,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,016 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

