Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Increases By 31.6%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Graphene Manufacturing Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 48,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.30.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
