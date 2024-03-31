4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 329,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,404. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About 4Front Ventures

Featured Articles

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

