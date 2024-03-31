4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 329,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,404. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About 4Front Ventures
