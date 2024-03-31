Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.1 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXETF stock remained flat at $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0297 dividend. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

