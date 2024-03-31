GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 3,947,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
About GoGold Resources
