GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 3,947,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

