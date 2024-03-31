Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:GCHEF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Comercial Chedraui
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.