Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:GCHEF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.