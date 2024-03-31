Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,188 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SKYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. 92,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,001. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.