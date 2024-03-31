Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 376.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,073,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

