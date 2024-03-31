Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $96.60. 2,213,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

