BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2114 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

