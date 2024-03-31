BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Plans $0.19 Dividend

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.