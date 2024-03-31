Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GQI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 2,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65.

Institutional Trading of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

