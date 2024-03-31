Fifth Third Bancorp Has $30.88 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

