Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) to Issue Dividend of $1.48 on April 8th

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4825 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of EETH stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

