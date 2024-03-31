BNB Price Tops $605.82 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BNB has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion and $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $605.82 or 0.00853457 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,937 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,536,024.24944955. The last known price of BNB is 606.2579388 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $1,636,946,231.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

