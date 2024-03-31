TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $255.86 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $255.86 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00025766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,707,592 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,305,992 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

